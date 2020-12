Bitcoin rose to a fresh record high crossing the $24,000-mark on Monday, before giving back some gains, thanks to surging interest in the cryptocurrency from both institutional and retail investors.

The digital currency, on December 17, breached the $23,000 milestone for the first time.

Bitcoin has gained more than 233 percent this year, on the back of an increased demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains.

The rally has also been driven by increasing expectations it will become a mainstream payment method, with PayPal opening its network to cryptocurrencies.

Jefferies' GREED & fear report dated December 18 stated, "Bitcoin has become investible for institutions with custodian arrangements available and with prominent investors and indeed institutional investors declaring that they have bought it. In this respect, Bitcoin has now become part of the system with opportunities also for retail investors to buy into it."

"There will be a search for alternative currencies due to constant fiat money debasement," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note. "It does feel that bitcoin will continue to be in high demand."

With bitcoin's supply capped at 21 million, investors see in the cryptocurrency a hedge against the risk of inflation as governments and central banks turn on the stimulus taps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.