Bitcoin surpasses $7,000 level thrice this week, investors see it as an 'alternative investment' like gold

The novel coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill. Securities market all across the globe are witnessing heavy volatility except for this one asset - Bitcoin.

The well-known and widely used cryptocurrency, Bitcoin was tailing the US stock market in its boom and bust since March. But the short-term correlation broke this Thursday as the two distinctive markets started moving in opposite directions.

According to Coin360, bitcoin is trading 7 percent higher today at $7,590. Moreover, the cryptocurrency broke the $7,000 mark for the third time this week.

Why this sudden rally in Bitcoin if it is correlated with the stock market?

Some analysts believe that the investors are looking at bitcoin as an opportunity, similar to that of gold.

According to Mike McGlone, a researcher associated with Bloomberg said, "This year will confirm Bitcoin's transition from a risk-on speculative asset to the crypto market's version of gold."

He noted that both Bitcoin and Gold are in a robust bull phase that will benefit from central banks’ ongoing stimulus programs.

Many analysts say the supply rate cut would push the bitcoin price further upward. Some even predict it to hit $100,000 by 2021.

The main purpose of introducing this digital currency i.e. bitcoin was to look at it as an alternative investment. Looking at the current scenario, many analysts believe that investors are taking out money from the equity market in order to invest in bitcoin, to receive more profits in the near future.

People believe that the current rally is acting like a mirror to that of 2017's rally where the prices jumped from $900 to $20,000.

Many agree with the fact that Bitcoin is like digital gold – a commodity in which you can invest in during current tough times.