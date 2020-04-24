Currency Bitcoin surpasses $7,000 level thrice this week, investors see it as an 'alternative investment' like gold Updated : April 24, 2020 08:22 PM IST According to Coin360, bitcoin is trading 7 percent higher today at $7,590. Moreover the cryptocurrency broke the $7,000 mark for the third time this week. Some analysts believe that the investors are looking at bitcoin as an opportunity, similar to that of gold, and hence the surge in prices. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365