Bitcoin surges to record $56,620, Ether follows Updated : February 20, 2021 01:56 PM IST Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high of $56,620, taking its weekly gain to 18 percent. With this, its market value has breached the $1 trillion-mark (Rs72 lakh crore) despite analysts warning against the sustainability of such prices amid elevated volatility.