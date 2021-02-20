  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency

Bitcoin surges to record $56,620, Ether follows

Updated : February 20, 2021 01:56 PM IST

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high of $56,620, taking its weekly gain to 18 percent.
With this, its market value has breached the $1 trillion-mark (Rs72 lakh crore) despite analysts warning against the sustainability of such prices amid elevated volatility.
Bitcoin surges to record $56,620, Ether follows

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

GST compensation shortfall released to states reaches Rs. 1 lakh crore

GST compensation shortfall released to states reaches Rs. 1 lakh crore

RBI puts Rs 1,000 withdrawal cap on Karnataka based Deccan Urban Co-op Bank

RBI puts Rs 1,000 withdrawal cap on Karnataka based Deccan Urban Co-op Bank

Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India; experts says need to step up vaccination drive

Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India; experts says need to step up vaccination drive

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement