Bitcoin surges to record $56,620, Ether follows

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high of $56,620, taking its weekly gain to 18 percent. With this, its market value has breached the $1 trillion-mark (Rs72 lakh crore) despite analysts warning against the sustainability of such prices amid elevated volatility.

Until February 19 afternoon, Bitcoin had added more than $415 billion of value since the beginning of the year, and was at about $956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg has shown. This surge of over 92 percent has resulted in the cryptocurrency yielding returns that far outstrip the performance of assets such as stocks and gold.

The price push is courtesy of the rousing acceptance among mainstream investors and companies such as Tesla, Mastercard and Bank of New York Mellon.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has endorsed the cryptocurrency on several occasions and the electric car maker’s $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase on February 8 set its price soaring towards last week’s record high of $50,000.

Corporate players such as BNY Mellon have announced their decision to allow clients to hold Bitcoin in their portfolios while business software company MicroStrategy MSTR said it was issuing $600 million in bonds to buy the cryptocurrency.

As of 21:25 GMT on Friday, Bitcoin trading was at $56,368, up 7.8 percent, on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume.

Bitcoin supporters have labelled the cryptocurrency as “digital gold”, stating that it can hedge against the risks of inflation triggered by huge central bank and government stimulus packages designed to battle the economic impact of COVID-19. The critics and skeptics, on the other hand, have called it an “economic side-show” and “a poor hedge” against dip in stock prices.