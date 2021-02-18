Bitcoin scales $52,000-mark amid widening acceptance from mainstream companies

Bitcoin surged to yet another record high crossing the $52,000-mark on Thursday, a day after it breached the $50,000-mark. The world's biggest digital currency, with a market capitalisation of nearly $972 billion, hit a record of $52,621, up over 6 percent for the day.

The surge has been on the back of widening acceptance among the mainstream companies, such as Tesla, Mastercard and BNY Mellon.

The digital currency has jumped 77 percent in just 2021 YTD. Just in the past two weeks, the digital currency has surged over 50 percent.

Recently, Tesla also disclosed its $1.5 billion holdings in bitcoin, which sent prices soaring around 18 percent in a day. Optimism further grew after Mastercard Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. moved to make it easier for customers to use cryptocurrencies

“BNY Mellon is proud to be the first global bank to announce plans to provide an integrated service for digital assets,” Roman Regelman, CEO of asset servicing and head of the digital at BNY Mellon, said in a statement last Thursday.

Then on Friday, Canada's Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) approved the launch of Purpose Bitcoin ETF, Toronto-based asset management company Purpose Investments Inc said in a statement. The OSC further confirmed it had cleared the launch of the world's first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, in a statement to Reuters.

Bitcoin has risen eightfold since last March and has added more than $700 billion in market value since September.