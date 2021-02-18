  • SENSEX
Bitcoin scales $52,000-mark amid widening acceptance from mainstream companies

Updated : February 18, 2021 12:53 PM IST

Bitcoin surged to yet another record high crossing the $52,000-mark on Thursday, a day after it breached the $50,000-mark.
The surge has been on the back of widening acceptance among mainstream companies, such as Tesla, Mastercard and BNY Mellon.
The world's biggest digital currency, with a market capitalization of nearly $972 billion, hit a record of $52,621, up over 6 percent for the day.
