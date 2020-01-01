Bitcoin rises 9,000,000% in a decade, outperforms all indices, asset class
Updated : January 01, 2020 12:16 PM IST
Bitcoin came under government scrutiny in various countries in the past.
The cryptocurrency has beaten all the best performing indices on the bourses across the world.
In the last 10 years, benchmark BSE index Sensex rose only about 136%.
