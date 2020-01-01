Bitcoin rises 9,000,000% in a decade, outperforms all indices, asset class

Bitcoin, the largest digital token, has posted gains of more than 9,000,000 percent since July 2010, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The digital currency, which came under government scrutiny in various countries in the past, has beaten all the best performing indices on the bourses across the world. It is now trading at about Rs 5.14 lakh. In the same period, benchmark BSE index Sensex rose only about 136 percent.

Gold prices jumped more than 116 percent in India in the last 10 years, rising from Rs 18,000 per 10 grams in 2010 to Rs 39,000 to date. S&P 500 tripled, while the best-performing US stocks in the Russell 3000 rose about 3,000 percent in this period.

Bitcoin, launched in 2009, grew at a moderate rate for the first few years. The rally begun in 2013 and it reached a peak of $20,000 in 2017, and since then bitcoin prices have fluctuated quite a bit.

In June 2019, the cryptocurrency rose to Rs 9.84 lakh in India. Early investors gained hugely as bitcoin rallied from less than a dollar to as high as $20,000.

However, the majority of investors are still sceptical about bitcoin as it does not have any regulatory backing and its legal status as currency has been questioned by many. Bitcoin enthusiasts, however, see in its technology a promising way to change the global financial system. Blockchain technology

The cryptocurrency, based on blockchain technology, can be purchased online from various bitcoin exchanges available in India such as--Unicorn, Bitxoxo, Zebpay, Coinbase, among others. It can be stored in an online wallet in digital form.