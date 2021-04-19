Bitcoin recoups most losses after falling 15%, its biggest intra-day fall since February
Updated : April 19, 2021 09:24 AM IST
The decline was on the back of reports that the US Treasury may be looking at cracking down on money-laundering activity within digital assets
The sentiment was also lowered after Turkey's central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies for purchases on Friday.
However, the fall came just days after the cryptocurrency hit record high levels
