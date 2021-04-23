Bitcoin pulls back below $50,000 as US President Biden’s tax plan stings cryptocurrencies Updated : April 23, 2021 03:20:15 IST Bitcoin has fallen beneath the $50,000 “a psychological support line”, hitting its lowest point in nearly 50 days. Top cryptocurrencies that makeup lion’s share of markets across various exchanges plunged following the news. Despite the numbers, though, analysts say we are still in a long-term bull market. Published : April 23, 2021 03:09 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply