In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Currency
Currency

Bitcoin prices extend losses after US Fed chief urges Facebook to halt Libra project

Updated : July 12, 2019 06:49 AM IST

The original cryptocurrency initially fell 7.7 percent to $11,164 in early morning trade, following a 3.8 percent slide on Wednesday after Powell's testimony on monetary policy before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. It was last down 4.5 percent.
The proposed cryptocurrency has drawn close scrutiny from policymakers and financial regulators globally. Powell said existing rules do not fit cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin prices extend losses after US Fed chief urges Facebook to halt Libra project
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Infosys Q1 earnings preview: June-quarter profit likely to be hit by lower margins

Infosys Q1 earnings preview: June-quarter profit likely to be hit by lower margins

Infosys Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Infosys Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

IndusInd Bank Q1 results today: Here’s what to expect

IndusInd Bank Q1 results today: Here’s what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV