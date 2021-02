Bitcoin surged to an all-time high, surpassing the $48,000-mark after Tesla invested $1.5 billion, becoming the biggest company yet to back the controversial cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin jumped to its record high of $48,226.25, extending gains after Tesla made the disclosure in a regulatory filing.

The electric carmaker revealed that it will accept payment for its cars and other products with Bitcoins in the near future.

Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximising its returns on cash.

Bitcoin is up almost 58 percent this year following gains of over 300 percent in 2020.