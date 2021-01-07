Currency Fresh off the stove: Red-hot Bitcoin touches $37,000, lifts mcap to $1 trillion Updated : January 07, 2021 12:43 PM IST At 12.20 pm, the cryptocurrency traded at $37,421—up 7 percent in 24-hours, according to data from Coindesk. Currently, the market value of Bitcoin stands at $696.12 billion. Ether, an Ethereum-based digital token, was trading at 10 percent higher than the previous day. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply