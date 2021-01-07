Fresh off the stove: Red-hot Bitcoin touches $37,000, lifts mcap to $1 trillion

Bitcoin smashed all its records on Thursday morning as it hit a new high of $37,000, lifting the cryptocurrency market above $1 trillion for the first time. At 12.14 pm, the cryptocurrency traded at $37,174 — up almost 7 percent in 24-hours, according to data from Coindesk.

The digital currency is up 29 percent since the beginning of 2021, while in the past few months Bitcoin has registered a massive surge of over 380 percent.

As institutional investors take an interest in the digital token, with a new batch of retail investors following their lead, the entire cryptocurrency market has seen a boost.

The parabolic rise in interest and growth of Bitcoin over the last months has increased the total cryptocurrency market value to $1 trillion—over an 8 percent increase over the previous day, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

Ether, an Ethereum-based digital token, was trading at 10 percent higher than the previous day. While currently, it is trading at $1,210, earlier in the morning, it had hit $1,224 for the first time in its digital life. However, the global institutional interest is almost exclusively in Bitcoin.

Ajeet Khurana, the former CEO of a Crypto Exchange, told CNBC-TV18 that the bitcoin dominance in the entire cryptocurrency space is around 61 percent—may be higher now. It rose to about 69 percent within a month.

Many experts are now comparing Bitcoin to Gold—a safe haven and a hedge against inflation.

JPMorgan, one of the biggest investment banks, thinks the currency has more room to grow. It made a bold long-term price target for Bitcoin, claiming that the "rally could touch $146,000 as it competes with gold as an alternative currency."