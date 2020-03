Bitcoin continued to plummet on Friday amid wild volatility in cryptocurrency markets, with traders citing a sell-off across assets as fears of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic take hold.

The biggest cryptocurrency slumped as much as 32 percent to $3,915, its weakest since March 2019, before clawing back most of that loss.

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation, or the total value of the entire cryptocurrency, crashed $93.5 billion in the space of 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

"We've seen de-risking across all asset markets," said Jamie Farquhar, portfolio manager at London-based crypto firm NKB. "Bitcoin is certainly not immune to that."

Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum fell 27 percent, while third-largest coin XRP, used in U.S. start-up Ripple's payments system, tanked 21 percent.

Bitcoin's slump underlines nagging questions over its practicality as a currency, or as a stable store of value. Those concerns, as well as worries on regulation, have kept mainstream investors away.