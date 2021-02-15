  • SENSEX
Bitcoin nears $50,000 on wider acceptance by investors, financial institutions

Updated : February 15, 2021 12:03 PM IST

The digital currency stood at $49,716 on Monday, however, it later pared some gains on profit-booking to decline 3 percent to around $46,600.
The cryptocurrency has rallied nearly 70 percent in 2021 so far following gains of over 300 percent in 2020.
Canada's Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) approved the launch of Purpose Bitcoin ETF.
