Bitcoin near two-week highs, fuelled by hopes for Facebook's Libra

Updated : July 09, 2019 02:23 PM IST

Bitcoin touched $12,833 overnight on the Bitstamp exchange, its highest since June 27, before pulling back. It was last up 2.2 percent at $12,560.
Bitcoin remains highly volatile. It has gained nearly 240 percent this year after slumping by three-quarters last year.
