Bitcoin investors are bracing for a key technical event — here’s what you need to know

Updated : May 11, 2020 09:08 PM IST

Industry insiders are debating what effect the so-called bitcoin “halving” might have on the cryptocurrency market.
The amount of bitcoins rewarded to miners is set to get cut in half on Monday This takes place roughly every four years to cap inflation.
Some investors believe the event has been mostly priced into markets already, but there are others who think it could boost prices.
Piramal Enterprises posts net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore in Q4

Rupee falls 19 paise to 1-week low against dollar on fiscal deficit concerns

Malaysia reports 70 new coronavirus cases with 1 new death

