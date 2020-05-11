Currency Bitcoin investors are bracing for a key technical event — here’s what you need to know Updated : May 11, 2020 09:08 PM IST Industry insiders are debating what effect the so-called bitcoin “halving” might have on the cryptocurrency market. The amount of bitcoins rewarded to miners is set to get cut in half on Monday This takes place roughly every four years to cap inflation. Some investors believe the event has been mostly priced into markets already, but there are others who think it could boost prices. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365