Bitcoin hit an all-time high on Friday, nearing the $49,000-mark after America's oldest lender Bank of New York Mellon said it would provide custody services for digital assets. It added that it would also begin financing bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“BNY Mellon is proud to be the first global bank to announce plans to provide an integrated service for digital assets,” Roman Regelman, CEO of asset servicing and head of digital at BNY Mellon, said in a statement Thursday.

The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $48,925.53 earlier today, rising over 5 percent in the last 24 hours.

The digital currency has been on the rise since Tesla invested $1.5 billion, becoming the biggest company yet to back the controversial cryptocurrency. The electric carmaker revealed that it will accept payment for its cars and other products with bitcoins in the near future.

Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximising its returns on cash. Bitcoin is up over 58 percent this year following gains of over 300 percent in 2020.

The sentiment was also positive on reports that Twitter has thought about whether to hold bitcoin on its balance sheet. It has, however, not made any changes yet.