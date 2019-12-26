#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Bitcoin 'halving' to shake crypto markets in 2020

Updated : December 26, 2019 09:42 AM IST

The event, expected in May 2020, slashes by half the number of new coins awarded to bitcoin miners who provide global supply of the cryptocurrency by solving complex maths puzzles.
No one's in control of this process. It's a rule written into bitcoin's underlying code by its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto more than a decade ago.
Bitcoin 'halving' to shake crypto markets in 2020
cnbc two logos
