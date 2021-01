Digital currency Bitcoin fell sharply on Monday after advancing as much as 50 percent since December 2020. The cryptocurrency fell by $6,000, a day after after hitting $34,000.

The digital currency slumped to $29,316 at around 4.10 pm on Monday, down 12 percent in the last 24 hours. It soon bounced back to the $30,000 level, still down by some 9 percent.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin had experienced a blistering rally in 2020, advancing as much as 300 percent.

According to experts, the drop was not so unusual for an asset as volatile as Bitcoin. The most likely explanation is a short-term profit taking by traders, rather than by long term investors, explained Jason Deane. Given the current sentiment and appetite for Bitcoin, it seems likely that the correction will be short lived, he told CNBC.com.

The cryptocurrency has also witnessed high volatility: since 2016, it has declined 20 percent ten times, 30 percent seven times, and 48 percent-plus four times. CNBCTV18.com had previously reported that the digital currency could be in 25 to 30 percent decline in January.