Bitcoin erases weekend losses with double digit gains; Ether rallies 34% Updated : May 25, 2021 11:22:26 IST On Tuesday morning, Bitcoin was up 19 percent at $39,801 after plummeting to less than $32,000 on Sunday. Tesla chief Elon Musk has tweeted about meeting with North American bitcoin miners about sustainability initiatives. Published : May 25, 2021 11:22 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply