Bitcoin erases weekend losses with double digit gains; Ether rallies 34%

Updated : May 25, 2021 11:22:26 IST

On Tuesday morning, Bitcoin was up 19 percent at $39,801 after plummeting to less than $32,000 on Sunday.
Tesla chief Elon Musk has tweeted about meeting with North American bitcoin miners about sustainability initiatives.
Published : May 25, 2021 11:22 AM IST

India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; active cases fall by 1.34 lakh

Maharashtra may ease COVID-19 curbs in some districts after June 1: Minister

Bihar extends lockdown till June 1: Know what’s allowed and what’s not

