  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency

Bitcoin drops after report Binance under US probe, Tesla move

Updated : May 14, 2021 09:00:39 IST

Bitcoin dropped to USD 45,700, the lowest since March 1, then steadied at USD 49,312 in Asia morning trade on Friday.
Bitcoin remains about 70 percent higher for the year and is more than 1,000 percent higher than its 2020 low of USD 3,850.
Bitcoin drops after report Binance under US probe, Tesla move
Published : May 14, 2021 09:00 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Restrictions in Maharashtra under ‘break the chain’ extended till June 1

Restrictions in Maharashtra under ‘break the chain’ extended till June 1

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement