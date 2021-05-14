Bitcoin drops after report Binance under US probe, Tesla move Updated : May 14, 2021 09:00:39 IST Bitcoin dropped to USD 45,700, the lowest since March 1, then steadied at USD 49,312 in Asia morning trade on Friday. Bitcoin remains about 70 percent higher for the year and is more than 1,000 percent higher than its 2020 low of USD 3,850. Published : May 14, 2021 09:00 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply