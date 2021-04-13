Big Bang Breakout on the Rupee: Will it move towards 73 or 77 mark? Updated : April 13, 2021 03:51 PM IST The spike in short-term volatility will have unwanted movement in the Rupee. Between the two options of “Hawkish” and “Hold”, the RBI selected a third option called “Dovish” by announcing further liquidity in the system. In the recent past, it has been observed that Rupee has opened lower post-long festival holidays. Published : April 13, 2021 03:51 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply