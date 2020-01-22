Currency
Amid easing crude oil prices, rupee settles 2 paise higher at 71.19 against US dollar
Updated : January 22, 2020 06:57 PM IST
After opening on a positive note at 71.17, Indian rupee saw a high of 71.24 and a low of 71.16 in the intra-day trade.
Easing crude prices supported the rupee and restricted its fall even as US currency strengthens and domestic equities remained weak, according to forex traders.
Union Budget and RBI Monetary policy will be the next triggers for the Indian currency, they said.
