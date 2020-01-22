Currency

Amid easing crude oil prices, rupee settles 2 paise higher at 71.19 against US dollar

Updated : January 22, 2020 06:57 PM IST

After opening on a positive note at 71.17, Indian rupee saw a high of 71.24 and a low of 71.16 in the intra-day trade.

Easing crude prices supported the rupee and restricted its fall even as US currency strengthens and domestic equities remained weak, according to forex traders.