  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency
Currency

After achieving 73/$, what’s next on the cards for rupee?

Updated : September 01, 2020 05:02 PM IST

RBI might not be able to buy dollars while conducting OMOs as it would nullify the efforts of OMOs in the short term with doubling the rupee liquidity.
The RBI’s intervention into the bond market was an unconventional way of signalling its intolerance for rising yields and liberalism for USDINR strength in disguise.
After achieving 73/$, what’s next on the cards for rupee?

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

HAL expects to double its order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by FY21 end

HAL expects to double its order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by FY21 end

AGR Verdict: SC closes chapter of Rs 1.69 lakh cr dues, gives telcos 10 years to repay

AGR Verdict: SC closes chapter of Rs 1.69 lakh cr dues, gives telcos 10 years to repay

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement