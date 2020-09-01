Currency After achieving 73/$, what’s next on the cards for rupee? Updated : September 01, 2020 05:02 PM IST RBI might not be able to buy dollars while conducting OMOs as it would nullify the efforts of OMOs in the short term with doubling the rupee liquidity. The RBI’s intervention into the bond market was an unconventional way of signalling its intolerance for rising yields and liberalism for USDINR strength in disguise. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply