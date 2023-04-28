English
CSB Bank shares hit new 52-week high on 19% rise in Q4 profit

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 5:53:34 PM IST (Updated)

The bank’s total income in the quarter under review jumped to Rs 762.81 crore, up 30.8 percent YoY as against Rs 583.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of CSB Bank recorded a fresh 52-week high of Rs 297.2 per piece on BSE in Friday’s trade, as the private lender reported a healthy growth in net profit and net interest income (NII) for the March quarter (Q4FY23).

The bank’s consolidated net profit increased 19.6 percent to Rs 156.3 crore year-on-year in the March quarter from Rs 130.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.


The bank’s NII in the quarter grew 14.8 percent to Rs 348.5 crore from Rs 304 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

