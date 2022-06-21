Cross
By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)
Bitcoin was trading 2.6 percent higher at $20,501.7 at 8:52 am, after slipping below the 18-month low of $20,289 in the previous session.

Cryptocurrencies on rise as global markets find lost ground
Bitcoin and other major crypto tokens continued to rise on Tuesday, after showing volatile trends last week, tracking gains across global markets as investors overlooked persistent concerns about aggressive hikes and their impact on economic growth.
World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 2.6 percent higher at $20,501.7 at 8:52 am, after slipping below the 18-month low of $20,289 in the previous session. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $390.1 billion, while the trade volume was around $29.7 billion in the past 24 hours.
Despite a visible increase in buying momentum in the last two days, a WazirX analyst said, “It is too early to call it a bullish trend reversal. On the daily time-frame, the BTC trend has formed a descending channel pattern. The next key support for Bitcoin is expected at $14,000. BTC needs to continue its momentum in upwards of $30,000 for the trend to be considered as a bullish reversal.”
Second-largest virtual currency Ether was also up 3.9 percent at $1,123.2 with market capitalisation of $135.8 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was around $19 billion in the last 24 hours.
On Ethereum token Synthetix Network (SNX), a derivatives liquidity protocol providing the backbone for derivatives trading in DeFi, the analyst said, “
Meme crypto Dogecoin climbed 3.4 percent with a trade volume of $479.1 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 1.9 percent higher at $0.0000082 while Solana was up by almost 9 percent to trade at $35.1 billion.
Global stock markets made gains on Tuesday after suffering major losses on rising concerns over a slowdown in economies after a series of hikes by policymakers recently. Indian headline indices opened higher after breaking a six-day losing streak on Monday.
