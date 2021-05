The volatility cryptocurrency market has seen recently is unusual even for this sector. But this time, the 10-40 percent move in nearly 4,000 coins (of the market) in a matter of 24 hours drew regulator attention from across the world.

Bitcoin had just reversed its previous losses late last night when Treasury Department clipped its rally by calling for new rules that require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

Furthermore, Gary Gensler, the Chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) called for more regulation around cryptocurrency exchanges, including those that solely trade bitcoin.

The SEC also needs to refresh its rules around cryptocurrency marketing and how it is being used in the 2020s, including through game-like features on mobile applications offered by retail brokerages, robo-advisors and wealth management firms, Gensler said.

The two reports sliced bitcoin's gains to 3 percent, instead of the 10 percent run it was aiming for after Cathie Wood and Elon Musk showed their support for the coin.

Meanwhile, the Vice-President of European Central Bank, Luis de Guindos in an interview with Bloomberg TV said, crypto assets have "very weak fundamentals" and that investors should be ready for more price swings.

"When you have difficulties to find out what are the real fundamentals of an investment, then what you’re doing is not a real investment," he added.

Bitcoin's stomach-churning volatility on Wednesday was borne out of concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leverage positions among investors.