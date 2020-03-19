Currency Crypto-market infrastructure creaks amid volatility test Updated : March 19, 2020 12:48 PM IST As volatility and volumes have spiked in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the infrastructure underpinning digital coin trading creaked under the strain. Bitcoin prices collapsed nearly 40 percent on March 12, the biggest one-day drop since spring 2013, before jumping 16 percent a day later. Unlike major stock exchanges that use circuit breakers to slam the brakes on trading during disruption or panic selling, crypto exchanges generally lack devices to arrest extraordinary price moves.