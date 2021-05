“Crude prices do have more steam on the upside,” said Peter McGuire, CEO of XM Australia in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He believes all the commodities are booming and it is giving more power to the crude issue.

In terms of metals, he said, "Copper is incredible. A couple of weeks ago, copper was at USD 9,200-9,400 and now at USD 10,500. I think copper has got the potential to be at USD 11,000."

Currencies have been incredible. There is some very smart money to be made at the moment, he mentioned.