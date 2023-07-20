Crompton, Metropolis top stock picks for the day

Overall, the market is experiencing an interesting phase, with different sectors taking turns in the spotlight. While IT, metals, and FMCG have shown their strength, consumer durables have been struggling, but now appear to be showing signs of life. Additionally, healthcare stocks, represented by Metropolis, seem poised to make a strong comeback and contribute to the market's positive sentiment.

In recent times, the stock market has witnessed a fascinating rotation of sectors, each taking its turn to shine. It all began with the information technology (IT) sector, followed by the remarkable performance of the metals industry. Currently, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) stocks are bouncing back strongly. However, there's one area that has been lagging behind and dragging down the overall market performance – the consumer durables space. Pritesh Mehta, an expert from Yes Securities, recently shared his insights on the current market trends with CNBC-TV18.

According to Mehta, the consumer durables sector has been underperforming, and its ratio compared to the Nifty has hit a multi-month low. This underperformance had been a concern for investors for quite some time. Nevertheless, there is now a silver lining as several stocks within the consumer durables space are starting to participate, showing signs of a potential recovery.

Mehta particularly highlighted one stock that he believes has excellent potential for a bullish run – Crompton . The stock has already established a solid base at lower levels, indicating a strong foundation for future growth. Mehta is optimistic about a bullish breakout for Crompton, which could drive the stock price towards Rs 330-335 in the coming week.

Notably, during the past month, Crompton's price movement has remained relatively flat, but the groundwork seems to have been laid for a significant upward movement.

Moving on to a different sector, Mehta also shed light on the healthcare industry, with Metropolis catching his attention. Several stocks in this space are making a robust comeback, and the Metropolis index is positioned to potentially surpass the peak of its performance back in April. This positive development has led Mehta to believe that Metropolis might be on the verge of surprising the market on the upside.

Considering the current momentum and resurgence of healthcare stocks, Mehta predicted a possible rally of around 10 percent for Metropolis.

Over the past month, the shares of Metropolis have already gained over 1 percent, indicating a positive trajectory for potential investors.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.