Crompton Greaves surges 6% as company identifies strategy for double-digit revenue growth

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd surged 6 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company disclosed a new growth-focused strategy, which would lead to double-digit revenue growth.

In its management meeting, on Wednesday morning, the electrical company said that it has identified and is looking to plug crucial gaps in its portfolio that includes fans, pumps, and lights.

Additionally, the firm will increase the contribution from nascent categories such as small & kitchen appliances.

The management believes that the new growth strategy would result in double-digit revenue growth. Moreover, growth in the near term could be at the cost of margins.

Meanwhile, the global brokerage firm Nomura said that the execution of these initiatives will be crucial to a re-rating. Nomura maintained the ‘neutral’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 338 per share.

Earlier, the electrical firm reported earnings numbers for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The results were mostly in line with estimates.

Crompton Greaves' profit after tax (PAT) dropped 31 percent to Rs 132 crore in the three months ended March 2023 compared with Rs 190 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue increased 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,791 crore in the quarter under review compared with Rs 1,548 crore in the year-ago period.