Crompton Greaves Q4 numbers in line with estimates, Nomura maintains ‘buy’ call

The electricals company said revenue was up 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,791 crore compared with Rs 1,548 crore in the year ago quarter.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd reported earnings numbers for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 that were mostly in line with estimates.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company said revenue was up 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,791 crore compared with Rs 1,548 crore in the year ago quarter. The consensus poll estimate was Rs 1,814 crore.