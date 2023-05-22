English
Crompton Greaves Q4 numbers in line with estimates, Nomura maintains 'buy' call

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 1:50:59 PM IST (Published)

The electricals company said revenue was up 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,791 crore compared with Rs 1,548 crore in the year ago quarter.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd reported earnings numbers for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 that were mostly in line with estimates.

The company said revenue was up 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,791 crore compared with Rs 1,548 crore in the year ago quarter. The consensus poll estimate was Rs 1,814 crore.


Gross profit margin improved to 31.5 percent in Q4 FY23 from 29.9 percent a year ago.

