CreditAccess Grameen shares hit 3-month high on higher margin guidance

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen surged over six percent in intraday trade on Wednesday hitting a three-month high during the session riding on a robust growth in the December 2022 quarter. The company reported an 85.3 percent year-on-year surge in net profit at Rs 216.8 crore in the December quarter.

This was the micro-credit company’s highest ever quarterly profit. The revenue surged on 31.9 percent YoY to Rs 909.7 crore in Q3FY23.

In a management interview with CNBC-TV18, Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director and CEO of CreditAccess Grameen, said that the company’s net interest margin (NIM) is pegged at 12 percent to 12.5 percent going forward.

Kumar expects the non-banking financial company (NBFC) to end up with a credit cost of 2.3 percent instead of its earlier guidance of 2 percent. CreditAccess Grameen expects its credit cost for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) at 1.5 percent.

CreditAccess Grameen’s net interest margin in the December quarter rose by 44 basis points to 11.9 percent from 11.4 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

He also said that the company will achieve a return on assets (RoA) of 4 percent in the current financial year 2022-23, adding that the company had a higher liquidity in the third quarter of FY23. The company expects a growth of 20-25 percent in the upcoming financial year and targets the additions of customers at 12-15 percent going forward.

The financial company witnessed a significant improvement in its profitability metrics during the quarter ending on December 31, 2022, with its pre-provisioning operating profit jumping 38.7 percent to Rs 379.5 crore in the quarter from Rs 273.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen were trading 6.3 percent higher at Rs 957.90 apiece on BSE at 1:06PM.