Shares of CreditAccess Grameen slide after block deal

Shares of CreditAccess fell over four percent on Friday after 5.5 percent equity changed hands in a block deal on Friday. The buyers and sellers in the deal are not known.

Earlier, CNBC Awaaz reported, citing sources, that promoter CreditAccess India BV was likely to sell up to a 5.8 percent stake worth Rs 1,107 crore in the microfinance firm via a block deal. The base price for the block deal was likely to be Rs 1,230 per share, according to the sources.

As of March 31, 2023, Dutch firm CreditAccess India BV held a 73.68 percent stake in CreditAccess Grameen.