Global brokerage house Credit Suisse upgraded Indian equity markets to 'overweight' on the back of a steady decline in coronavirus infections and better than expected economic recovery.

India looks much better positioned cyclically and relative to the pandemic, said the brokerage, adding that the country suffered a severe outbreak but has seen a dramatic drop in infections.

It also upgraded the Australian market to overweight but downgraded China and Thailand from 'overweight' to 'market weight'.

Recently, Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies also reiterated his bullish view on Indian markets.

“With Covid cases in India now 88 percent off their peak amid growing hopes of herd immunity, India looks right now Asia’s best post-Covid recovery story,” Wood said in a report. Wood noted that fall in Covid cases and a sharp economic recovery has made India a success story.

Credit Suisse further stated that the EPS momentum in India is among the region's strongest. India’s credit cycle is at an earlier stage than perhaps all other APAC markets.