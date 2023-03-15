Credit Suisse unease trigger selloff in world stocks

After a tumultuous week triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), there were brief signs of calm and stability in the banking sector. However, this respite was short-lived as Credit Suisse shares plummeted to a record low, signaling renewed selling and a return of instability in the market.

Global markets were once again hit by a sense of unease following the announcement that Credit Suisse's main investor could not provide further financial aid to the Swiss bank. This development resulted in a decline in the share prices of Credit Suisse as well as broader European shares.

Since March 8, Europe's bank index has lost over 120 billion euros ($127.08 billion), causing the index to decline by 6.4 percent as of 1154 GMT. This sharp decline in banking stocks has also had a ripple effect, dragging down European shares by 2.4 percent.

Investors have sought refuge in safe-haven assets, resulting in a significant drop in yields. For instance, two-year German bond yields have plummeted by over 30 basis points to 2.60 percent. Meanwhile, the two-year treasury yield has experienced its most substantial decline since the week of Black Monday on October 19, 1987, with a 98 basis point drop in the last five days.

"The Credit Suisse share price is falling and government bonds are rallying on the back of that. Still very much driven by the perceived health of the banking sector, but this time in Europe," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

According to a sources familiar with the European Central Bank's Governing Council, the bank is likely to proceed with a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, despite recent turbulence in the banking industry. The source cited the high inflation rate as the primary reason for this decision.

Markets are "spooked" by Credit Suisse headlines, said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London.

This has caused the share price fall and the surge in short dated German bonds but he did not think this would affect central bank decision making.

"For today Credit Suisse is the dish of the day but we don’t think this will be a longer lasting trend," he said.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent, having slid 1.7 percent on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei index was flat while an index of Japanese banks, which has slid 8 percent this week, jumped over 3 percent.

But U.S. equity futures fell sharply as European banking stocks tumbled in an ominous sign for the Wall Street open. U.S. stock futures fell by 1.6 percent at 1155 GMT.

Bruised U.S. bank stocks regained some ground on Tuesday aided by news that private equity and buyout giants were looking to scoop up some of SVB’s assets. That left investors hopeful that efforts to shore up confidence would avert a wider financial crisis.

BACK TO CENTRAL BANKS

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4 percent, with a year-on-year gain of 6 percent – in line with analyst expectations. There had been worries that stronger-than-expected data might lead the Fed to go for jumbo-sized hikes to battle inflation.

As recently as last week, markets were braced for the return of large Fed interest rate rises but the swift collapse of SVB has changed those expectations, with markets pricing in an 80 percent chance of a 25 basis point hike next week.

Also helping boost sentiment was data showing China’s economic activity picked up in the first two months of the year, driven by consumption and infrastructure investment, and signs the beleaguered property sector is starting to recover.

In Europe, where markets had also rapidly dialled back ECB rate-hike bets at the start of the week, traders were betting again on a big increase in euro zone borrowing costs on Thursday.

According to a report, a source close to the ECB Governing Council said the central bank was unlikely to ditch plans for a big rate move this week because that would damage its credibility.

"The ECB is behind (the U.S. Federal Reserve) in terms of a tightening cycle and has a lot to do," said Jorge Garayo, senior rates and inflation strategist at Societe Generale.

"Core inflation," he added, "is still at very, very elevated levels. So we will be very surprised to not see 50 basis points delivered by the ECB."

In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was up 0.9 percent at 104.67, with the euro down 1.4 percent at $1.0580.

Oil prices trimmed strong gains and were both last down 1.5 percent with Brent Crude trading at $76.22 and Light Crude at 70.23.

With inputs from Reuters