Credit Suisse underweight on metals, adds UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints Updated : May 26, 2021 12:10:36 IST Credit Suisse said that its had downgraded metals to 'underweight' from 'overweight' as its book profits in the space. The brokerage believes the current surge in apparent demand is due to an extreme inventory cycle and not a structural increase. It believes that cement space should benefit from lower global costs. It added UltraTech Cement to its portfolio. Published : May 26, 2021 12:10 PM IST