Credit Suisse underweight on metals, adds UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints

Metals gauge, Nifty Metal has returned nearly 60 percent gains so far this year, staying as one of the top-performing sectors in 2021. The bull run, however, may not last long and if analysts at Credit Suisse are to be believed, the sector is poised for consolidation.

In a recent note, analysts at the global brokerage said that they have downgraded metals to 'underweight' from 'overweight' and to book profits in the space.

The brokerage believes the current surge in apparent demand is due to an extreme inventory cycle and not a structural increase. Slower steel capacity increases due to ESG (environment, social, governance) regulations are not sufficient to justify holding on to space.

CS added that particularly for Tata Steel, given the profit surge is iron-ore driven, it should correct. Hence, it removed Tata Steel from its portfolio and added Hindalco.

However, it believes that cement space should benefit from lower global costs. It added UltraTech Cement to its portfolio. As costs fall, firms with pricing power should benefit, hence, it also added Asian Paints to its portfolio.

"Near-term concerns on adverse seasonality and weak discretionary demand from low-income households are offset by firm-specific factors. We stay underweight on IT, but cut HCL Tech (poor EPS revisions) and add to TCS (low relative P/E to INFY)," it further noted.

On other sectors, CS is bullish on banks (private banks and SBI) as it believes they are the best plays on expectations of better-than-consensus expectation of medium-term growth.

CS is also overweight on industrials and cut to market weight on staples. In the portfolio, it exited Nestle and added a smaller weight to Marico (growth in new businesses).

Further, it remains underweight on NBFCs which is mainly due to Bajaj Finance and cuts its weight further with now zero-weight on the stock and also the insurance space.