  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Market

Credit Suisse underweight on metals, adds UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints

Updated : May 26, 2021 12:10:36 IST

Credit Suisse said that its had downgraded metals to 'underweight' from 'overweight' as its book profits in the space. 
The brokerage believes the current surge in apparent demand is due to an extreme inventory cycle and not a structural increase.
It believes that cement space should benefit from lower global costs. It added UltraTech Cement to its portfolio.
Credit Suisse underweight on metals, adds UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints
Published : May 26, 2021 12:10 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

About 577 Covid orphans reported so far by states since April 1: Smriti Irani

About 577 Covid orphans reported so far by states since April 1: Smriti Irani

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement