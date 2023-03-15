Credit Suisse shares sink as its key investor vows no more help

Credit Suisse stock was down more than 27 percent at around 1.6 Swiss francs in mid-afternoon trading on the SIX stock exchange Wednesday. That’s down more than 85 percent from February 2021. The Swiss exchange says the drop in Credit Suisse shares triggered a temporary, automatic pause.

The shares of Credit Suisse plunged by more than 25 percent to a record low on Wednesday after its major shareholder, the Saudi National Bank, stated that it would not provide further funds to the struggling Swiss bank.

This resulted in an automatic pause in trading of Credit Suisse shares in Switzerland, as well as double-digit drops in shares of other European banks. The situation has raised concerns about the financial health of banks, especially in the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and concerns about mid-sized lenders.

Other European banks were taking a battering amid concerns about the sector: France’s Societe Generale SA dropped 12 percent, France’s BNP Paribas fell more than 10 percent, Germany’s Deutsche Bank was down 8 percent and Britain’s Barclays Bank was down nearly 8 percent. Shares in the two French banks were briefly suspended.

The tumble came after Ammar Al Khudairy, the chairman of key Credit Suisse shareholder Saudi National Bank, told Bloomberg and Reuters that it has ruled out further investments in the Swiss bank to avoid regulations that kick in when it has a stake above 10 percent.

Saudi National Bank put in some 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) to acquire a holding just under 10 percent as Credit Suisse looked to raise funding from investors last year and roll out a new strategy to overcome an array of troubles.

Those include bad bets on hedge funds, repeated shake-ups of its top management and a spying scandal involving Zurich rival UBS.

On Tuesday, Credit Suisse published its annual report for 2022 indicating that managers had identified "material weaknesses" in the bank’s internal control over financial reporting as of the end of last year. That fanned new doubts about the bank’s ability to weather the recent storm.