Why Credit Suisse is positive on housing finance companies, upbeat on HDFC

Credit Suisse is positive on housing finance companies, and expects them to benefit from a multi-year housing cycle. The brokerage house sees mortgage loans doubling to $600 billion in the next five years, and expects mid-teen housing loan growth led by mortgages.

However, India’s mortgage penetration will remain low at 13 percent versus 18-70 percent globally, according to Credit Suisse, which is upbeat on mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) with a target price of Rs 3,350. It has a target price of Rs 830 for Home First.

Credit Suisse is 'neutral' on PNB Housing with a target of Rs 485, and had an 'underperform' rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 390.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.