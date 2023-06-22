8 lakh shares of Craftsman Automation change hands in a large trade — Stock rises

Shares of Craftsman Automation have gained around 40 percent in the past three months while in the past year it has given returns of around 88 percent.
Shares of automotive components manufacturer Craftsman Automation Ltd gained nearly 3 percent on Thursday as around 3.78 percent of its equity or 8 lakh shares worth Rs 316.8 crore changed hands in large trade.
The shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 3,960 per share, according to data available on the exchanges. Buyers and sellers of shares were not known immediately.
As of March 31, 2023, promoters led by Srinivasan Ravi held a 58.77 percent stake while public shareholders held a 41.23 percent stake in the company, which is a manufacturer of aluminium casting products and powertrain components in automotive and industrial engineering sectors.
Mutual funds such as Mirae Asset Hybrid - Equity Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee Private Limited, and Tata Mutual Fund - Tata India Tax Savings Fund, Pioneer Investment Fund, and foreign investors such as International Finance Corporation are among major public shareholders of the company.
Shares of Craftsman Auto hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,139.10 on Monday after the stock turned ex-dividend on that day. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 11.25 per share for financial year 2023.
The stock has gained around 40 percent in the past three months while in the past year it has given returns of around 88 percent.
The company reported a total income of Rs 985.25 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2023 against Rs 660.90 crore a year ago, a growth of 49 percent. Its net profit was Rs 77.66 crore in the quarter against Rs 51.46 crore a year ago.
Shares of Craftsman Automation are trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 4,054.75. The stock is up nearly 12 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.
