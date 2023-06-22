CNBC TV18
8 lakh shares of Craftsman Automation change hands in a large trade — Stock rises
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 10:04:49 AM IST (Updated)

Shares of Craftsman Automation have gained around 40 percent in the past three months while in the past year it has given returns of around 88 percent.

Shares of automotive components manufacturer Craftsman Automation Ltd gained nearly 3 percent on Thursday as around 3.78 percent of its equity or 8 lakh shares worth Rs 316.8 crore changed hands in large trade.

The shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 3,960 per share, according to data available on the exchanges. Buyers and sellers of shares were not known immediately.
As of March 31, 2023, promoters led by Srinivasan Ravi held a 58.77 percent stake while public shareholders held a 41.23 percent stake in the company, which is a manufacturer of aluminium casting products and powertrain components in automotive and industrial engineering sectors.
