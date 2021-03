The initial public offering (IPO) of Craftsman Automation has been subscribed 72 percent on the second day of bidding. The offer received bids for around 28 lakh shares as against the offer size of 38.69 lakh equity shares.

The reserved portion for retail investors was subscribed 1.39 times while that of non-institutional investors was bid 11 percent. Qualified institutional buyers have not started putting in bids for the offer.

The IPO, which opened for subscription in March 15, had a price band of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share. The issue closes on March 17. It consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45,21,450 equity shares by existing shareholders.

The company on March 12 already raised a little over Rs 247 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale.

The promoter shareholding after the issue would reduce to 59.76 percent from 63.40 percent at present.

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in 3 business segments namely, Automotive - Powertrain and Others, Automotive – Aluminium Products, and Industrial and Engineering.

