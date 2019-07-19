#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
CPSE FFO 5 Anchor Book oversubscribed 8.33 times

Updated : July 19, 2019 01:15 PM IST

The issue opened and closed for Anchor Investors on Thursday, when the CPSE ETF Further Fund Offer or FFO 5 anchor book was oversubscribed 8.33 times.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) Limited managed the 6th tranche of CPSE ETF FFO 5 for Anchor Investors.
The FFO 5 was launched based on the recent success of CPSE ETF's new fund offer (NFO) and FFOs.
