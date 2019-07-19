CPSE FFO 5 Anchor Book oversubscribed 8.33 times

The issue opened and closed for Anchor Investors on Thursday, when the CPSE ETF Further Fund Offer or FFO 5 anchor book was oversubscribed 8.33 times.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) Limited managed the 6th tranche of CPSE ETF FFO 5 for Anchor Investors.
The FFO 5 was launched based on the recent success of CPSE ETF's new fund offer (NFO) and FFOs.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more