Cox & Kings defaults on payments of Rs 150 crore
Updated : June 27, 2019 09:42 PM IST
Cox & Kings said it would meet its financial obligations "through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets".
The company was required to pay Rs 200 crore, however Cox & Kings was able to pay only Rs 50 and defaulted on Rs 150 crore.
