COVID surge: Market to remain rangebound till clarity emerges, says Prabhudas Lilladher

The markets have been volatile in the recent past. After hitting all-time highs the market has swayed in a big range and Prabhudas Lilladher's Amisha Vora believes that the uncertainty will continue till there is better clarity on the COVID-19 second wave situation.

“If you want to remain invested, reduce your risk a bit,” said Vora, the Joint MD of Prabhudas Lilladher in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Markets are showing a lot of resilience. Till we get clarity on the COVID-19 situation, markets will remain a little rangebound,” she said.

She believes that the rural economy will continue to do well with a good crop, good prices and expectations of better monsoon.

“At this juncture, the market is not factoring in a one-two month of lockdown. That will definitely have its impact on markets because earnings will get impacted,” she further mentioned.

In terms of pharmaceutical companies, she stated, “We would like to continue with some of the large pharma with very good models including Divi’s Laboratories and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. We continue to like Eris Lifesciences and Ipca.”

