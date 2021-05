“My suspicion is the ferocity of this second wave will cause people to be much more cautious,” said Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner of Geosphere Capital Management in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“It is hard to say that we are going to magically be back on track in July. It depends on the pace with which things normalise and how quickly people get confidence back,” he stated.

“Markets can always change their mind in ways that are hard to tell but yes, India has been amazingly resilient,” he further shared.

He believes there is a certain amount of liquidity around and the market confuses us whether or not Fed is going to be forced to change its stance or not.

“A few months back the view was that the Fed will be forced to but between the last Fed meeting and the recent employment/unemployment data, the market is getting a little more sanguine. I must admit that these macro cues are confusing and we are just focusing on bottom-up and we have been quite bullish on things like metals. And those continue to be some of the leading force when I look at this cycle at this rally,” he mentioned.

“It is hard to tell whether it is a short-term correction or whether it is just a pause on the way up. My sense is the inflation scare that we got a few weeks ago, which seems to have subsided, is probably going to come back,” he said.

“There is a little bit of a fear factor that you could go wrong in two ways – one is inflation coming back and the other is COVID-19 cases maybe a third wave in the west,” he added.