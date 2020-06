Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that the COVID-19 pandemic has been blown out of proportion and a fear psychosis has been created over it.

"The lockdown was absolutely necessary but we have blown COVID-19 out of proportion," Jhunjhunwala said in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18.

He added that COVID-19 is highly infectious as well as tough for the old and people with co-morbidities. However, he added that for the rest, COVID-19 is "after all, just like a flu."

The investor further said that lockdown was the right response to help create medical facilities but added that India now has to look ahead to open the economy with precautions.

India is the world's seventh worst-hit nation with nearly 2 lakh cases and more than 5,000 deaths.

The pandemic-induced lockdown has also ravaged the economy but Jhunjhunwala maintained that he remains overall bullish on the stock market, even as he expressed frustration over the lack of progress on land and labour reforms.