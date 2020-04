The much-maligned pharma sector finally seems to be having its day in the sun. Over the last few days, there are signs that market leadership is slowly shifting to pharma stocks. It may be too soon to call a decisive shift, but the trend has been clear.

There are a few reasons for this. One, and the most important; under-ownership. Most fund managers and high net worth individuals had been reducing their exposure to the sector over the last few years. As a result, the combined market capitalization of Indian pharma stocks at the end of March 2020 was Rs 3.5 lakh crores. To put this number in context, each of Reliance Industries, HUL, TCS, and HDFC Bank have a market capitalization higher than that of the entire pharma sector.

Two, most pharma stocks were beaten to a pulp. Some of the prices were unrecognizable and this damage happened over the last 3 years and not just over the last 1-2 months like has been the case with other sectors.

Stock % off life high

Sun Pharma 70%

Dr Reddy’s 29%

Cipla 45%

Lupin 73%

Aurobindo 56%

Divi’s 17%

*As of March-end

Stock EV/EBITDA

Sun Pharma 11.5

Dr Reddy’s 14.1

Cipla 10.3

Lupin 12

Aurobindo 5.7

Divi’s 25.6

*As of March-end