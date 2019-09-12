Could FY20 see more buybacks in PSU stocks? Emkay gives tips on how to play the buyback wave
Updated : September 12, 2019 02:08 PM IST
Overall, buybacks can accrue proceeds of Rs 29,500 crore to the government in FY20 as against Rs 10,700 crore in FY19, Emkay said in a report.
The report prefers PSU stocks that have a decent cash balance and the room to lever up and a reasonable room for the government to cut stake.
Among the larger PSU stocks, a rise in the governmentâ€™s buyback activity could be best played through Oil India, Bhel, ONGC and Nalco, the report said.
