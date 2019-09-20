Market
Corporate tax cut impact: Nifty Auto surges 8%, Eicher Motors posts biggest single-day gain in 20 years, jumps 24%
Updated : September 20, 2019 12:45 PM IST
The Nifty Auto index rose over 8 percent in intra-day deals on Friday with all index constituents trading in green.
Eicher Motors surged nearly 24 percent to Rs 19,488 per share, its biggest 1-day gain in 20 years.
TVS Motor Company and Maruti Suzuki also rallied 11 percent each, whereas, Bharat Forge and Tata Motors gained 9 percent and 10 percent, respectively.
