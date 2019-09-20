Corporate tax cut impact: Nifty Auto surges 8%, Eicher Motors posts biggest single-day gain in 20 years, jumps 24%

Auto stocks joined the celebratory mood on Dalal Street after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut corporate tax rates to 22 percent for domestic companies and 15 percent for the new domestic manufacturing enterprises. The FM added that these tax cuts will be provided for companies not availing exemptions or incentives.Â The Nifty Auto index rose over 8 percent in intra-day deals on Friday with all index constituents trading in green.

Eicher Motors surged nearly 24 percent to Rs 19,488 per share, its biggest 1-day gain in 20 years, while Ashok Leyland advanced 16 percent to Rs 67.70. TVS Motor Company and Maruti Suzuki also rallied 11 percent each, whereas, Bharat Forge and Tata Motors gained 9 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

In comparison, the Nifty50 index rose 5.2 percent (558 points) to 11,263.

Reacting to the announcement, Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said, "Looks like Diwali has come early." The Mahindra stock rose as much as 9 percent in intra-day trade.

The government has also withdrawn enhanced surcharge on capital gains of foreign institutional investors and where the securities transaction tax has been paid.

She said, "If companies want to opt for the existing regime, they can continue with their current tax holiday, once the tax holiday expires, they can opt to the new regime announced today."If they once opt for the new regime, companies can't go back to the old regime," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also said that companies not availing exemption will not be required to pay minimum alternate tax (MAT).