Corporate tax cut impact: Investor wealth soars Rs 2.11 lakh crore as equities surge

Domestic investors' wealth soared by Rs 2.11 lakh crore intraday on Friday following a 5 percent jump in benchmark stock indices after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government proposed to cut corporate tax rates to 22 percent (base rate) for domestic companies and 15 percent for new domestic manufacturing enterprises.

Intraday, the BSE Sensex rose 1,955 points to hit the day's high of 38,048.93, while the Nifty50 index rallied 568 points to 11,272.80.

Led by the spike in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 2,11,086.42 crore to Rs 1,40,79,839.48 crore.

25 of 30 stocks in the Sensex were trading in green with IndusInd Bank rising the most, up 10.4 percent, followed by Maruti Suzuki, which advanced 10 percent. Meanwhile, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tata Motors, ICICIC Bank, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, and HUL were up between 7-9.5 percent.

The rupee also rallied 66 paise to 70.68 against the US dollar on announcements made by the finance minister.

As part of a raft of measures to boost economic growth, the government on Friday slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 percent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. Sitharaman said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1.

Companies not availing exemption will not be required to pay minimum alternative tax (MAT)," Sitharaman told reporters in Goa ahead of a meet on goods and services tax (GST).

The government has also decided to not levy enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising from the sale of equity shares in a company liable for the securities transaction tax. Also, the super-rich tax will not apply on capital gains arising from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors.

In another relief, the minister said listed companies which have announced a buyback of shares prior to July 5, will not be charged with super-rich tax.

