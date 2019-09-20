Corporate tax cut impact: Investor wealth soars Rs 2.11 lakh crore as equities surge

Led by the spike in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 2,11,086.42 crore to Rs 1,40,79,839.48 crore.
In intra-day deals, the BSE Sensex rose 1,955 points to hit the day's high of 38,048.93, while the Nifty50 index rallied 568 points to 11,272.80.
The rupee also rallied 66 paise to 70.68 against the US dollar on announcements made by the finance minister.
