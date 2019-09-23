Market

Corporate tax cut impact: FMCG stocks rally; ITC surges 9%, Colgate up 7%

Updated : September 23, 2019 11:02 AM IST

Nifty FMCG gained as much as 6.6 percent in intra-day deals on Monday as investors cheered corporate tax cut.

The sentiment remained positive as most brokerages believe tax cut would help drive earnings for the sector.